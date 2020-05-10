Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,752 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $1,422,874.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BK traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,756,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,272,010. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average is $43.58.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

