Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 2.1% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 103,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,908 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $883,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,320,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,926,660. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

