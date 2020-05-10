Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Invests $6.37 Million in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 139,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,000. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises approximately 2.9% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 331,111 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $19,521,000 after acquiring an additional 32,787 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 26,649 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 195,948 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,553,000 after acquiring an additional 54,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,960,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,735,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

