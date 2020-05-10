Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Makes New $526,000 Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 163,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 313,578 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 148,278 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,056,660 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $94,145,000 after purchasing an additional 174,075 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,056,660 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $94,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 66,773 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,974,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,428,214. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.35.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

