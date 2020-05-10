Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,512 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 722,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $67,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,039,732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $96,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,995 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 141.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $96,664,000 after purchasing an additional 609,152 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 18.9% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 593,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,147,000 after purchasing an additional 94,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Target by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 45,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded up $2.47 on Friday, hitting $115.83. 4,240,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,119,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.55. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.91.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

