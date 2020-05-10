Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 36,106 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,607 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 36,106 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,946,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,817,016. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.43. eBay Inc has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $42.44. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $149,661.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

