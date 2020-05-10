Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Takes $1.65 Million Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 67,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in American International Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,603,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,981,526,000 after buying an additional 140,929 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,687,478,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in American International Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,554,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $849,749,000 after buying an additional 1,996,814 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 48.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,884,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,199,000 after buying an additional 5,168,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,900,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,408,000 after buying an additional 381,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

AIG traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,829,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,878,351. American International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $58.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). American International Group had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Standpoint Research raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American International Group from $45.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.08.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

