SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $449.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.92 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. SunPower updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,753,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,333. SunPower has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $16.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54.

In related news, Director S.A. Total purchased 1,028,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $4,865,159.75. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $42,095.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,917.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,748,553 shares of company stock valued at $22,902,084 and have sold 59,577 shares valued at $535,321. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPWR shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.09.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

