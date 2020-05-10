SunTrust Banks Trims Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Target Price to $30.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price decreased by SunTrust Banks from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on UNM. DOWLING & PARTN lowered Unum Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Unum Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Unum Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Unum Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Unum Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.52. 2,921,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.75. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 7,166.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.