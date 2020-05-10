SunTrust Banks Trims Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Target Price to $5.00

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VNTR. BMO Capital Markets lowered Venator Materials from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Venator Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Venator Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Venator Materials from $2.30 to $1.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Venator Materials from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.14.

Shares of NYSE:VNTR traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.40. 390,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a market cap of $149.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.65.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.20 million. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Venator Materials by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Venator Materials by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 11,914 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Venator Materials by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Venator Materials by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

