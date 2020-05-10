TCW Group Inc. Acquires 43,344 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,344 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections makes up 1.2% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.41% of Waste Connections worth $83,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 34.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on WCN. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.47.

NYSE:WCN traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.67. 1,307,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Waste Connections Inc has a 52 week low of $70.87 and a 52 week high of $105.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.21.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

