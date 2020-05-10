TCW Group Inc. Buys 117,040 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,560 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,040 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Target worth $32,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in Target by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Target from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.91.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.83. 4,240,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,119,291. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.55. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $70.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Target (NYSE:TGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit