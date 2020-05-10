TCW Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,609,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,304 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $27,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,349,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BHGE traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.01. 7,740,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

