TCW Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.0% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of NVIDIA worth $147,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,682,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 590,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $155,685,000 after acquiring an additional 186,224 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock traded up $7.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $312.50. 8,497,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,536,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.05. The company has a market capitalization of $192.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.14, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $4,221,385.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.43.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.