TCW Group Inc. Grows Position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 875,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $25,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,581,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,147,000 after buying an additional 243,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,179,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,191,000 after acquiring an additional 96,990 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,995,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,620,000 after acquiring an additional 653,708 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Cousins Properties by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,967,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,475,000 after purchasing an additional 651,508 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,718,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,060 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE CUZ traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.00. Cousins Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.48. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $189.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.