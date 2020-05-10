TCW Group Inc. Has $26.23 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,532 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Ameriprise Financial worth $26,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 70.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMP shares. TheStreet cut Ameriprise Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $202.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

AMP stock traded up $3.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.61. 872,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,047. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $180.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.11.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,497.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

