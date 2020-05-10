TCW Group Inc. Has $56.15 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $56,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH traded down $1.72 on Friday, hitting $175.55. 578,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,059. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.22 and a 200-day moving average of $137.12. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.85 and a 12 month high of $187.83.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.01). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Cfra upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.93.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total transaction of $311,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total transaction of $56,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,793 shares of company stock valued at $827,341 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

