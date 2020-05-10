TCW Group Inc. Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,341,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 106,893 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 1.1% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Comcast worth $80,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,979,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,240,234. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $42.18. The stock has a market cap of $166.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

