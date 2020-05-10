TCW Group Inc. Purchases 37,561 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 715,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,561 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $51,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.05.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.47. 8,584,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,317,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $178.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

