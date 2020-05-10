TCW Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 103,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,711,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in L3Harris during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

LHX traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,980. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.01 and a 200-day moving average of $200.56. L3Harris has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

In other L3Harris news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,869,443.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.59.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

