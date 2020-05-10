TCW Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 868,276 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 20,044 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 3.8% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $276,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $367.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,548,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.84 and a 200 day moving average of $325.14. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Cleveland Research raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra cut their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

