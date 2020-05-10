TCW Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

TCW Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,832 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $26,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,322,304,000 after acquiring an additional 534,173 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.19. The company had a trading volume of 23,817,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,748,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

