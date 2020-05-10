TCW Group Inc. Sells 19,262 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,480,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,262 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for approximately 2.0% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Paypal worth $141,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paypal stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.96. 13,169,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,178,631. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.31 and a 200 day moving average of $108.84. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $170.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.75, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at $18,749,253.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,312,054 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Paypal from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.26.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

