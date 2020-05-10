TCW Group Inc. Sells 2,669 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 329,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of Ulta Beauty worth $57,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $142,743,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $137,539,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,003,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,323,000 after buying an additional 310,605 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 791,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,243,000 after acquiring an additional 257,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,549.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 244,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,019,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $235.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $340.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.88.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $7.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.07. 626,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,041. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.65. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

