TCW Group Inc. Sells 3,479 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,460 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.5% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Costco Wholesale worth $111,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $305.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,339,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,645. The stock has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.