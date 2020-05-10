TCW Group Inc. Sells 4,614 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $19,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Raymond James downgraded Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $520.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.75.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $515.28. 607,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,512. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $546.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $462.94 and its 200-day moving average is $481.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total value of $4,698,123.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,234,293.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total value of $1,629,134.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,580.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,139 shares of company stock worth $10,479,704. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

