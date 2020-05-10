TCW Group Inc. Sells 5,805 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 656,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 1.0% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Chubb worth $73,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.19.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,035.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $2.96 on Friday, reaching $101.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,827,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,306. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.16. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

