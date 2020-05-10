TCW Group Inc. Trims Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,684 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 27,281 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $19,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 348,835 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $23,599,000 after buying an additional 82,014 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,798 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 65,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 32,597 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.3% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 85,573 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,397 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $80.56. 7,892,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,400,483. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.49.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

