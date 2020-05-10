TCW Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,213,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,370 shares during the period. Xylem comprises 1.1% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $79,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 60.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Xylem from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

In related news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,024.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XYL stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.00. 1,313,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $89.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

