Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 17.96% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 2.30-2.55 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.30-2.55 EPS.

TEVA traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.29. 14,354,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,214,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEVA. ValuEngine downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.27.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $53,982.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,982.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $34,115.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,115.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,911 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

