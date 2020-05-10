Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,972 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 841.0% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 25,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 22,750 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,262,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $115.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,324,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,693,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.23 and its 200-day moving average is $119.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The company has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

