THC Biomed Intl (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Shares Down 14.7%

Shares of THC Biomed Intl Ltd (OTCMKTS:THCBF) dropped 14.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, approximately 12,100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 46,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

THC Biomed Intl Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THCBF)

THC BioMed International Ltd. engages in the research, development, and cultivation of medical cannabis. It offers horticulture training, record keeping and documenting, research studies, and analytical services. The company was founded on February 2, 1982 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

