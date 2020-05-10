The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,890 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,006,996,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,635,000 after buying an additional 5,199,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after buying an additional 2,155,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,907,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,889,552. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average of $52.65. The company has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

