Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Twilio from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Twilio from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.45.

TWLO traded up $8.80 on Thursday, hitting $179.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,889,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,793. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.37. Twilio has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $182.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.21.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $4,476,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $63,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,829 shares of company stock worth $14,318,434 over the last ninety days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 323.5% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 60.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

