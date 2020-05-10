Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TWLO. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Twilio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Twilio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Twilio from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Twilio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.45.

TWLO traded up $8.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.69. 16,889,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,793. Twilio has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $182.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.21.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $3,832,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $63,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,829 shares of company stock worth $14,318,434. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 323.5% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Twilio by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

