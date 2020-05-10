Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.45.

NYSE TWLO traded up $8.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.69. The company had a trading volume of 16,889,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.37. Twilio has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $182.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.21.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $4,476,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $63,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,829 shares of company stock valued at $14,318,434. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Twilio by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

