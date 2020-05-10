Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $125.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TWLO. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.45.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $8.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.69. The company had a trading volume of 16,889,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,793. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.21. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $182.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 15,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total value of $1,958,811.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $1,844,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,829 shares of company stock worth $14,318,434 over the last ninety days. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 149,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,661,000 after buying an additional 83,083 shares during the period. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Twilio by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 305,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,294,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit