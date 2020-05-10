Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $125.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TWLO. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.45.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $8.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.69. The company had a trading volume of 16,889,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,793. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.21. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $182.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 15,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total value of $1,958,811.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $1,844,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,829 shares of company stock worth $14,318,434 over the last ninety days. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 149,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,661,000 after buying an additional 83,083 shares during the period. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Twilio by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 305,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,294,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

