Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $135.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 24.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TWLO. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.45.

NYSE TWLO traded up $8.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.69. 16,889,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,821,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34. Twilio has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $182.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.21.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $3,832,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $959,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,829 shares of company stock valued at $14,318,434 in the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Twilio by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 125.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 1,029.8% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 61.4% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

