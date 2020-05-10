Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $160.00 at Oppenheimer

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TWLO. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.45.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $8.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.69. 16,889,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,793. Twilio has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $182.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.16 and a 200 day moving average of $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $4,476,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $63,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,829 shares of company stock valued at $14,318,434 over the last three months. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Twilio by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Twilio by 60.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Twilio by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.