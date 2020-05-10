Twilio’s (TWLO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twilio from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Twilio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.45.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $8.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.69. 16,889,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,821,793. Twilio has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $182.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.21.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 15,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total value of $1,958,811.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $959,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,829 shares of company stock valued at $14,318,434. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,863,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $87,917,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Twilio by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,193,000 after purchasing an additional 458,920 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth $39,760,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $28,997,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

