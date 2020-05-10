Twilio’s (TWLO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twilio from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Twilio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.45.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $8.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.69. 16,889,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,821,793. Twilio has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $182.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.21.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 15,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total value of $1,958,811.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $959,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,829 shares of company stock valued at $14,318,434. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,863,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $87,917,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Twilio by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,193,000 after purchasing an additional 458,920 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth $39,760,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $28,997,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Analyst Recommendations for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit