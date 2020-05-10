Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at China International Capital

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price cut by China International Capital from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Twitter from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Twitter from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research lowered Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.25 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Twitter from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.96.

Shares of TWTR stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.93. 18,839,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,876,008. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Twitter will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $288,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,929 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,086 over the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 284.1% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

