Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TWO. Raymond James lowered their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Maxim Group cut Two Harbors Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.59.

NYSE TWO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,826,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,483,014. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.93. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $15.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 116.72% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWO. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

