Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $42.00 at Bank of America

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.42.

UBER stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.79. The company had a trading volume of 69,126,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,525,778. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 billion and a PE ratio of -4.24. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $5,191,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,171,500. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

