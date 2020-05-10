Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) was upgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UBER. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra upgraded Uber Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

NYSE:UBER traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.79. 69,126,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,525,778. The company has a market cap of $56.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $5,191,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,171,500 over the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

