UBS Group Boosts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $170.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $65.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Wayfair from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wayfair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.87.

Shares of W traded up $11.16 on Wednesday, reaching $188.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,469,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.76. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $190.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $53,737,500.00. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 5,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $148,113.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,531.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,075,995 shares of company stock valued at $33,957,783 over the last ninety days. 30.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,182,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,617 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,660 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,066,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,772,000 after purchasing an additional 183,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

