Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target decreased by Pivotal Research from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Pivotal Research currently has a hold rating on the stock.

UAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Under Armour from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a negative rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.68.

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.98. 15,594,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,043,965. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $16.29. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Under Armour by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Under Armour by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 274,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 67,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.57% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

