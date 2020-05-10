Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cfra dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Under Armour from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Under Armour from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a negative rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Under Armour from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Under Armour from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.68.

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,594,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,652,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $49,728,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,114,000 after purchasing an additional 599,134 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 1,009.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 629,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 572,364 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Under Armour by 727.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 621,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 546,244 shares during the period. 39.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

