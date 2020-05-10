Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at SunTrust Banks

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UNM. ValuEngine lowered Unum Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Unum Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. DOWLING & PARTN lowered Unum Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Unum Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.38.

UNM traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,921,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,216. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average is $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Unum Group by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Unum Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,060,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,936,000 after buying an additional 57,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 436.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

