US Foods (NYSE:USFD) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Credit Suisse Group

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on USFD. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

US Foods stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,224,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,286,704. US Foods has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.40.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that US Foods will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 250.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 68.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 468.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

