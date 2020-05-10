US Foods (NYSE:USFD) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Credit Suisse Group

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.23% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on USFD. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
US Foods stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,224,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,286,704. US Foods has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 250.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 68.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 468.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.
About US Foods
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
