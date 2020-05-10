USDQ (USDQ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.00

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One USDQ token can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00009486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, USDQ has traded down 47.2% against the US dollar. USDQ has a market cap of $4.50 million and $4.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00050148 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00350307 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000970 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012361 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003905 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001080 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009577 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ (CRYPTO:USDQ) is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,517,583 tokens. USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

